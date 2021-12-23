TikTok Tops As 2021 Most Popular Website
- Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) pronounced ByteDance Ltd's TikTok as the most popular web address in the world in 2021.
- TikTok overtook Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and all of its properties for the first time in Cloudflare's annual rankings.
- TikTok ranked seventh in 2020 behind Google, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
- However, TikTok jumped to the top amid what might be considered a covid-driven surge in popularity, Quartz reports.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed at $2,938.98 on Wednesday.
