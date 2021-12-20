 Skip to main content

Barclays Upgrades AT&T To Overweight; Sees 26% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar upgraded AT&T Inc (NYSE: Tfrom Equal-Weight to Overweight and a $30 price target. The price target implies an upside of 26.2%.

  • Venkateshwar cited valuation and Warner deal benefits behind the re-rating.
  • Related Content: Why The Discovery-AT&T Deal Poses A Credible Threat In Streaming Wars
  • Wireless is AT&T's most prominent business, contributing about 40% of revenue. 
  • AT&T is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 66 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. 
  • WarnerMedia contributes ~20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks, and the Warner Brothers studios. 
  • AT&T to spin Warner off and merge it with Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) to create a new stand-alone media firm. The company recently stated regulatory review process is proceeding as expected regarding the pending WarnerMedia-Discovery transaction.
  • Price Action: T shares traded higher by 1.60% at $24.16 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for T

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Dec 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for T
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

