Barclays Upgrades AT&T To Overweight; Sees 26% Upside
Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar upgraded AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and a $30 price target. The price target implies an upside of 26.2%.
- Venkateshwar cited valuation and Warner deal benefits behind the re-rating.
- Related Content: Why The Discovery-AT&T Deal Poses A Credible Threat In Streaming Wars
- Wireless is AT&T's most prominent business, contributing about 40% of revenue.
- AT&T is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 66 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers.
- WarnerMedia contributes ~20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks, and the Warner Brothers studios.
- AT&T to spin Warner off and merge it with Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) to create a new stand-alone media firm. The company recently stated regulatory review process is proceeding as expected regarding the pending WarnerMedia-Discovery transaction.
- Price Action: T shares traded higher by 1.60% at $24.16 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for T
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Dec 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Dec 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
