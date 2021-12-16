 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) rose 36.5% to $25.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was granted by the FDA accelerated approval of TARPEYO to reduce proteinuria in lgA nephropathy.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 15.6% to $0.5589 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 13.5% to $3.26 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 13.5% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after the company’s Kandy Communications business unit said that full Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement services are now available in Brazil and China.
  • Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) rose 12.2% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of Willowbrook Plaza. The company reported a special common share distribution and preferred stock repurchase.
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 10.3% to $0.8165 in pre-market trading. TYME Technologies recently said TYME-19 'demonstrated an antiviral effect against SARS CoV-2 in human lung epithelial cells.'
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 9.6% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported the acquisition of Otrexup® (methotrexate) a drug device combination from Antares Pharma, Inc.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) rose 7.5% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 7.2% to $8.92 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics reported a partnership with TiiCKER to 'increase its connection to retail investors.'
  • Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 6.9% to $9.24 in pre-market trading after the company boosted production guidance and targets for US facilities.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) rose 6.9% to $34.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) rose 6.7% to $43.90 in pre-market trading. Legend Biotech recently reported an offering of $300 million in ADSs.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) rose 6% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals terminated purchase agreement of $25 million worth of stock. The company also completed full enrollment in Phase 2b normative database study to support its rheumatoid arthritis program.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 19.3% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 sales results were lower year over year.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) fell 8.2% to $1.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) shares fell 7.2% to $105.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 new orders of 14,800 to 15,100.
  • Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) shares fell 6.5% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 6.2% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVCT + ASRT)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com