18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) rose 36.5% to $25.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was granted by the FDA accelerated approval of TARPEYO to reduce proteinuria in lgA nephropathy.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 15.6% to $0.5589 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 13.5% to $3.26 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 13.5% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after the company’s Kandy Communications business unit said that full Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement services are now available in Brazil and China.
- Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) rose 12.2% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of Willowbrook Plaza. The company reported a special common share distribution and preferred stock repurchase.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 10.3% to $0.8165 in pre-market trading. TYME Technologies recently said TYME-19 'demonstrated an antiviral effect against SARS CoV-2 in human lung epithelial cells.'
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 9.6% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported the acquisition of Otrexup® (methotrexate) a drug device combination from Antares Pharma, Inc.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) rose 7.5% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 7.2% to $8.92 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics reported a partnership with TiiCKER to 'increase its connection to retail investors.'
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 6.9% to $9.24 in pre-market trading after the company boosted production guidance and targets for US facilities.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) rose 6.9% to $34.09 in pre-market trading.
- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) rose 6.7% to $43.90 in pre-market trading. Legend Biotech recently reported an offering of $300 million in ADSs.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) rose 6% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals terminated purchase agreement of $25 million worth of stock. The company also completed full enrollment in Phase 2b normative database study to support its rheumatoid arthritis program.
Losers
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 19.3% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 sales results were lower year over year.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) fell 8.2% to $1.12 in pre-market trading.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) shares fell 7.2% to $105.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 new orders of 14,800 to 15,100.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) shares fell 6.5% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 6.2% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
