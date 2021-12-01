UBS Sees Modest Improvement In Apple Wait Times
- UBS analyst David Vogt keeps his Buy rating and $175 price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), implying a 5.9% upside.
- Vogt stated that data from UBS Evidence Lab suggest that while wait times for the company's highest-priced iPhone 13 Pro Max in all of the critical regions remain elevated, they also see some "modest improvement."
- Vogt adds that the decline in wait times coincides with improvements in the supply chain as some of the earlier headwinds appear to have been resolved, with several suppliers noting that December production should be better than November.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.16% at $167.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Oct 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
