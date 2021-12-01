Read Why Apple Was Up On November 30 With Broader Markets In Red

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock closed higher by 3.1% on November 30 as other stocks plunged on concerns of the new omicron Covid variant, CNBC reports. Other large-cap tech stocks like Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) (formerly Facebook), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) closed lower for the day amid a broader market selloff.

Needham analyst Laura Martin said investors turned to Apple due to its prodigious cash flow capable of weathering the storm, not going bankrupt, not having financial distress.

Martin said there are indications that Apple’s current products, especially its iPhone Pro models, are selling well, potentially leading to a big December quarter for the company.

Tablets, especially the high-end iPhones, all of which say they’re going to have high margins and high revenue for the fourth quarter of this year, Martin added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 651 points, the Nasdaq composite fell 1.6%, and the S&P 500 was down about 1.9% on November 30, after Fed said it would discuss speeding up the bond-buying taper at its December meeting.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.77% at $168.22 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.