What's Going On With Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 29, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
What's Going On With Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) is soaring on abnormally high volume Monday despite no apparent news catalyst. 

Petros Pharmaceuticals' average session volume is about 6.4 million over a 100-day period. Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 210 million at publication time.

The stock is trending across social media platforms as traders discuss the stock's short-squeeze potential. 8.91% of the float is sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The stock surged last week after the company announced that its annual meeting of stockholders would take place on Dec. 22.

See Also: 20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Petros Pharmaceuticals is a men's health pharmaceutical company. It focuses on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues.

PTPI Price Action: Petros Pharmaceuticals has traded as high as $5.95 and as low as $1.19 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 111.70% at $4.42 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

