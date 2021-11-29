20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 85.6% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Friday. Petros Pharmaceuticals recently said Q3 sales results were down year over year.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 41.6% to $0.7896 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Friday. Palatin Technologies recently posted a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) rose 37.6% to $10.87 in pre-market trading after jumping over 50% on Friday. Roth Capital recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) rose 31.1% to $3.88 in pre-market trading. Ever-Glory International, earlier during the month, posted Q3 results.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) rose 20.2% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after climbing over 21% on Friday.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares rose 16.7% to $3.85 in pre-market trading. Inspira Technologies Oxy recently posted a Q3 loss of $2.5 million.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) rose 16.7% to $16.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 11.8% to $0.7390 in pre-market trading. iBio, earlier during the month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share, versus from a year-ago loss of $0.05 per share.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 11.8% to $0.5650 in pre-market trading. The FDA, last week, signed off Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to initiate Phase 2 study of TNX-1900 for migraine.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) rose 11.6% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Friday.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 10.5% to $6.75 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Friday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 10.1% to $363.03 in pre-market trading. Moderna is confident it will have something on the table shortly to tackle the latest virus threat.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 9.5% to $7.06 in pre-market trading. Ocugen shares fell more than 9% on Friday after the FDA issued a clinical hold on the company's Investigational New Drug application to evaluate COVAXIN..
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares rose 8.4% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 7.7% to $7.81 in pre-market trading. Inovio Pharmaceuticals disclosed that it had started testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for evaluate its effectiveness against the new strain.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 6.3% to $63.34 in pre-market trading. Valneva recently signed an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with the European Commission (EC) to supply up to 60 million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, over two years.
Losers
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 12% to $15.41 in pre-market trading after jumping around 72% on Friday. The company recently announced a contract to support new advanced research on COVID-19.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) fell 7.5% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after climbing over 15% on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions recentlyeported a third-quarter net sales decline of 48.6% year-over-year to $2.2 million and grew 50% sequentially.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 6.6% to $0.8450 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 28% on Friday. BIMI recently priced private placement for $7.8 million in proceeds.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) fell 5.1% to $9.43 in pre-market trading. Standard Lithium, last week, announced a $100 million direct investment from Koch Strategic Platforms.
