Thinking About Buying Stock In PayPal, Palantir, GE, Lemonade Or CVS?

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $340 to $264.

PayPal is trading lower by 0.4% at $204.71.

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) from Sector Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $25 to $19.

Palantir is trading lower by 2.2% at $23.72.

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase upgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $119 to $131.

GE is trading higher by 1% at $111.95.

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $68 to $62.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained Lemonade with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $95 to $85.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained Lemonade with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $130 to $95.

Lemonade is trading lower by 1.5% at $62.02.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) with a Buy and raised the price target from $98 to $105.

CVS is trading lower by 0.2% at $92.58.