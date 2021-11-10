Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Innovative Industrial Properties, Nokia And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) missed the quarter badly when others in that industry are doing quite well, calling it "disappointing."

Cramer said Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) is doing very well. He likes Tandem Diabetes Care, along with DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM).

The "Mad Money" host said Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) is the best cannabis play and only stock to buy in the industry.

He said Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) "hit the ball out of the park." He likes it along with Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS).

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is doing well as they’re making a comeback, Cramer noted.

When asked about Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE), Cramer recommends not buying iron ore stock.