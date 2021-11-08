Ford Says Electric Crate Motors That Can Replace Combustion Engines In Old, New Vehicles Are Sold Out

Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE: F) crate motor that can be used to retrofit internal combustion engine vehicles with electric drivetrains is already sold out.

What Happened: The Eluminator crate motor is already sold out as per the North American director of Ford Accessories Mark Wilson, reported Ford Authority.

Those wanting the Elumniator currently have to buy their own batteries and components but Ford reportedly has plans to sell the needed parts in the future. These parts span battery systems, controllers, and traction inverters.

Why It Matters: Eluminator powers Ford’s Mustang Mach-E GT, which was the company’s first all-electric crossover. The motor can be used to make custom builds.

The automaker’s crate motor sells for $3,900 and generates 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, noted Ford Authority. The motor is legal in all 50 states.

Eluminator is just 22.5 inches long (570 millimeters) and can fit in all vehicles both new and old.

Meanwhile, Ford’s compact hybrid pickup Maverick is attracting young buyers and women.

Price Action: On Monday, Ford shares closed nearly 4.5% higher at $20.15 in the regular session and rose 1.34% in the after-hours session to $20.42.

