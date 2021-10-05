Ford Sees 9% Sequential Rise In Sales Of Mustang Mach-E EVs In September, Ramps Up Production

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said on Monday it sold and produced more Mustang Mach-Es in September compared to a month ago.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker sold 1,578 Mustang Mach-Es in September, up 9% compared to the 1,448 units sold in August, but the numbers are still below the peak hit three months ago; the sales of the all-electric crossover reached 2,854 units in July.

Ford has so far this year sold a total of 18,855 units of its five-door electric crossover. The company noted that with 18,855 Mach-Es sold through September, "Mach-E ranks second in full electric SUV sales," just behind Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y.

Ford also increased the production of Mach-Es to 5,390 vehicles in September, from 5,353 vehicles a month ago in August. The company said it has produced 51,216 Mustang Mach-Es so far this year.

Ford on Monday posted a 17.7% drop to 156,614 vehicles in September on a year-on-year basis.

See Also: Ford Recall Of Mustang Mach-E Electric Vehicles Expands To US

Why It Matters: Ford expanded sales in the electrified vehicle segment by 91.6% year-over-year to 9,150 vehicles — still small when compared to company-level volume numbers. The category currently includes a mix of battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first all-electric crossover named after the iconic Mustang. The sales of the traditional Mustangs have been coming down. Ford has sold 41,065 Mustangs so far this year, a drop of about 14% on a year-on-year basis.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.34% higher at $14.35 a share on Monday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford