Ford Says Its Affordable Maverick Hybrid Pickup Is Drawing High Interest From Women And Young Buyers
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2021 5:16am   Comments
Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) first compact hybrid pickup Maverick is drawing younger buyers including women as well, CNBC reported on Saturday, citing the company.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is finding a quarter of buyers for the more affordable pickup to be women.

For comparison, the industry sees about 84% of male buyers for the full-size pickups, as per Ford, which cited a J.D. power report.

Maverick is also drawing 25% of buyers between the ages of 18 and 35, double than the average industry standard in that age group.

The average age of a new vehicle buyer is 48, the report noted.

"We are really seeing a new customer coming into Ford. And that was really our ambition with Maverick to appeal to a younger, more diverse customer," said Todd Eckert, Ford truck marketing manager.

The 2.5-liter Maverick goes on sale for under $20,000 and has secured an EPA-estimated rating of 42 miles per gallon in the city with an estimated range of more than 500 miles on a single tank of gas.

See Also: Ford 2022 Maverick Hybrid Truck Almost Sold Out, Boasts Of 42 MPG EPA City Rating

Why It Matters: The Maverick hybrid’s affordable price is expected to draw new buyers for Ford who could upgrade to fuller and bigger trucks later. 

Ford said last week the Maverick completed its first full last month in October, selling 4,140 units. The automaker expects the gas-electric Maverick to be fully booked by early November.

Ford had in August said the hybrid has exceeded 100,000 bookings, as per a Bloomberg report

See Also: Ford Sees 77% Rise In Sales Of EV Mustang Mach-E In October: What You Need To Know

Ford has been focusing on riding the green tidal wave with investments in hybrid and electric vehicle lineups. The automaker had earlier this year said it expects 40% to 50% of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030.

The legacy player has pledged $30 billion to be invested by 2025 under a turnaround plan towards electric vehicles. Rival General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) has set similar targets amid government pressure and the market leader Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) onslaught in the electric vehicle place. 

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.67% lower at $19.29 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: automakers Ford Maverick pickupsNews Retail Sales Media Best of Benzinga

