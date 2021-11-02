Thinking About Buying Stock In Ford, Microsoft, Roku Or Oracle?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Nomura Instinet analyst Anindya Das downgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) from Neutral to Reduce and announced a $13 price target.

Ford is trading higher by 0.7% at $18.07.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick initiated coverage on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $390.

Microsoft is trading higher by 0.65% at $331.50.

Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $490 to $460.

Roku is trading lower by 2% at $311.28.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick initiated coverage on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $110.

Oracle is trading higher by 0.8% at $95.11.