 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%.

But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock.

Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9.

Ford’s PE is 20.1, significantly lower than the S&P 500 average as a whole. Ford's PE ratio is also up 213.8% over the past five years, suggesting the stock is priced at the high end of its historical valuation range.

Related Link: Is Coca-Cola's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Growth: Looking ahead to the next four quarters, the S&P 500’s forward PE ratio looks much more reasonable at just 20.6. Ford’s forward earnings multiple of 8.9 is still much lower than the S&P 500’s, making Ford's stock look undervalued.

Ford’s forward PE ratio is also less than a third of its consumer discretionary sector peers, which are averaging a 30.2 forward earnings multiple.

Yet when it comes to evaluating a stock, earnings aren't everything.

The growth rate is also critical for companies that are rapidly building their bottom lines. The price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG) is a good way to incorporate growth rates into the evaluation process. The S&P 500’s overall PEG is currently about 0.9; Ford’s PEG is 0.26, suggesting Ford is significantly undervalued after accounting for its growth.

Price-to-sales ratio is another important valuation metric, particularly for unprofitable companies and growth stocks. The S&P 500’s PS ratio is currently 3.15, well above its long-term average of 1.62. Ford’s PS ratio is a miniscule 0.48, roughly 85% lower than the S&P 500 average as a whole.

Finally, Wall Street analysts see little value in Ford stock over the next 12 months. The average analyst price target among the 20 analysts covering Ford is $17.50, suggesting 0.7% upside from current levels.

The Verdict: At its current price, Ford stock appears to be slightly undervalued based on a sampling of common fundamental valuation metrics.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

XL Fleet Appoints Eric Tech As CEO; Expects Supply Chain Issues To Impact Q3 Revenue
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Ford's Stock Ready To Rip Higher?
Ford CEO Thanks Elon Musk 'For Leading The Way'
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Cinemark, Sonos, Robinhood, Royal Caribbean And More
US Car Buyers Are Traveling Longer Distances To Find Their Vehicle As Dealer Inventories Dry Up: J.D. Power
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Education Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com