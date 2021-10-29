3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Plus Therapeutics

The Trade: Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Director Greg Petersen acquired a total of 12500 shares at an average price of $1.72. The insider spent $21,500.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Plus Therapeutics announced presentation of ReSPECT-GBM trial dosimetery data at American Society For Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

What Plus Therapeutics Does: Plus Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery, development, and delivery of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and rare diseases. Its product pipeline includes Patented RNL and Patented DocePLUS.

Presidio Property Trust

The Trade: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) CEO and President Kendrick Jack Heilbron acquired a total of 5100 shares shares at an average price of $3.50. The insider spent $17,850.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Presidio Property Trust is expected to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

What Presidio Property Trust Does: Presidio Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. The company operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust.

Vyant Bio

The Trade: Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $2.10. To acquire these shares, it cost $10,500.00.

What’s Happening: Vyant Bio and Masori Therapeutics recently announced a new partnership.

What Vyant Bio Does: Vyant Bio Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. With capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it is identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.