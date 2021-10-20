 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thinking About Buying Stock In Qualcomm, Microsoft, Micron, Johnson & Johnson Or BP?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Share:
Thinking About Buying Stock In Qualcomm, Microsoft, Micron, Johnson & Johnson Or BP?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $180 to $165.

Qualcomm is trading lower by 0.2% at $132.27.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with a Buy and raised the price target from $345 to $375.

Microsoft is trading flat at $308.41.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $90 to $75.

Micron is trading higher by 1.9% at $68.85.

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $183 to $178.

Johnson & Johnson is trading lower by 0.3% at $163.38.

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained BP plc (NYSE: BP) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $30 to $33.

BP is trading higher by 0.9% at $30.13.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + JNJ)

A Crowded Earnings Calendar Ahead
F-star Shares Rise On Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Pact With Janssen
28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer
Intuitive's Q3 Earnings Slightly Edges Out Expectations
3 Biopharma Stocks To Watch Following Johnson & Johnson's Earnings Beat
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Harmony Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NFLXCanaccord GenuityMaintains750.0
NFLXWolfe ResearchMaintains706.0
NOWB of A SecuritiesMaintains800.0
NFLXStifelMaintains690.0
SICanaccord GenuityMaintains164.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com