Comcast Launches Streaming TV In Europe
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
  • Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) European pay-TV offering Sky launched a smart television called Sky Glass.
  • Sky Glass allows customers to stream Sky TV and other content over the internet without the Sky Q set-top box or a satellite dish.
  • Sky Glass will be available in the U.K. from October 18 and launch in Sky's other European markets from 2022.
  • The TV, which comes after Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Apple TV, and the Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Fire dongle, is available in five colors and three sizes, small 43 inches, medium 55 inches, and large 65 inches.
  • The smallest option will be priced from £13 per month, while the medium option will be an additional £4 a month, and the largest will be an extra £8. Customers can buy outright for £649, £849 and £1,049, respectively, CNBC reports.
  • However, customers need to pay an additional £26 a month to access Sky's content through the television.
  • Customers can access Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) through the TV.
  • Comcast will launch a new 4K smart camera for Sky Glass in 2022 that supports chat, gaming, and workouts.
  • Price Action: CMCSA shares traded higher by 1.72% at $57.88 on the last check Thursday.

