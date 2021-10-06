 Skip to main content

iQIYI Explores Dual Listing In China: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 9:44am   Comments
  • Chinese streaming video site iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) has chosen the banks for its dual listing in Hong Kong by 2021 end, Bloomberg reports.
  • The Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) subsidiary could raise a minimum of $500 million. It raised about $2.4 billion in its 2018 U.S. IPO.
  • iQIYI is in discussions with advisers, including Bank of America Corp., CLSA Ltd., and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., on the share sale.
  • Chinese firms with U.S. listings have suffered massive declines from an ongoing regulatory crackdown, wiping billions of dollars off the market value of technology firms in particular. 
  • The Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau ordered iQIYI to suspend the taping of a hit youth-oriented show for unspecified problems in May.
  • iQIYI service led rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Youku with 579.1 million monthly active users in June.
  • Analyst rating: OTR Global lowered read on iQIYI's advertising business to Mixed from Positive. 
  • The re-rating follows checks with contacts at digital marketing agencies in China that showed year-over-year ad spending growth on iQIYI slowed during Q3 more than sources had expected.
  • Price Action: IQ shares traded lower by 0.13% at $7.46 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for IQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021OTR GlobalDowngradesPositiveMixed
Aug 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2021OTR GlobalUpgradesMixedPositive

View More Analyst Ratings for IQ
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades IPOs Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FDXCowen & Co.Maintains283.0
DASHTruist SecuritiesMaintains250.0
PTONStifelMaintains120.0
VVNTMorgan StanleyMaintains10.0
PEPDeutsche BankMaintains160.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
