Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Tesla, Ballard Power, Bloom Energy Or Biogen?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Tesla, Ballard Power, Bloom Energy Or Biogen?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Sell rating and a price target of $537.

Tesla is trading higher by 0.6% at $756.76.

Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond maintained Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $14 to $12.

Ballard Power is trading higher by 1% at $15.71.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $21.

Bloom Energy is trading higher by 3.5% at $19.96.

Needham analyst Ami Fadia initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) with a Buy rating and a price target of $400.

Biogen is trading higher by 1.5% at $293.75.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target Analyst Ratings

