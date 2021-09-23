 Skip to main content

This Sushi Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Apple, Disney, Ford And Tesla

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 11:35am   Comments
This Sushi Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Apple, Disney, Ford And Tesla

Going out for sushi is great, but not so great for your bank account. However, your portfolio would be thanking you — if it could — for adding Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) stock at some point in the last year.

Kura’s stock has a better one-year return than Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

Kura Sushi is a “fast-growing, technology-enabled restaurant concept serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model,” according to its website.

Here is how the returns break down:

Apple is up from $111.81 a share to $143.43 for a return of about 28.28%. 

Disney’s stock is up from $127.21 to $171.17 for a return of about 34.56%. 

Tesla’s stock is up from $424.23 to $739.38 for a return of about 74.29%. 

Ford's stock is up from $6.78 a share to $13.22 for a return of about 95.06%.

And finally … Kura Sushi’s stock is up from $14.20 to $43.55, for a return of about 206.69%.

Image by Adamsov Production from Pixabay 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

