Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Facebook, Nvidia Or Upstart?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) with a Buy and raised the price target from $425 to $440.

Facebook is trading lower by 0.24% at $372.15.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Buy and raised the price target from $260 to $275.

Nvidia is trading higher by 0.34% at $223.17.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $205 to $327.

Upstart is trading higher by 2.53% at $300.69.