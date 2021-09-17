Why BofA Sees 56% Upside In Rockley Photonics?
- BofA analyst Vivek Arya initiated coverage of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RKLY) with a Buy and $14 price target, implying a 56.6% upside.
- The company's optical sensing platform targets a $32 billion total addressable market in monitoring critical biomarkers via smart wearable devices, Arya notes.
- Unlike traditional LED solutions, Rockley's integrated spectrophotometer and on-device analytics platform offer "much higher" resolution and accuracy, enabling healthcare clinic-on-the-wrist solution to monitor glucose and lactate levels, blood alcohol, core body temp, hydration, and alcohol levels.
- Price Action: RKLY shares traded higher by 4.91% at $9.40 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for RKLY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|B of A Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Sep 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Sep 2021
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
