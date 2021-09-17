 Skip to main content

Why BofA Sees 56% Upside In Rockley Photonics?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 8:09am   Comments
  • BofA analyst Vivek Arya initiated coverage of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RKLY) with a Buy and $14 price target, implying a 56.6% upside.
  • The company's optical sensing platform targets a $32 billion total addressable market in monitoring critical biomarkers via smart wearable devices, Arya notes. 
  • Unlike traditional LED solutions, Rockley's integrated spectrophotometer and on-device analytics platform offer "much higher" resolution and accuracy, enabling healthcare clinic-on-the-wrist solution to monitor glucose and lactate levels, blood alcohol, core body temp, hydration, and alcohol levels.
  • Price Action: RKLY shares traded higher by 4.91% at $9.40 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for RKLY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021B of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2021Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Sep 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

