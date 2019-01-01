Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rockley Photonics Hldgs
Rockley Photonics Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE: RKLY) was reported by Needham on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting RKLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.01% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE: RKLY) was provided by Needham, and Rockley Photonics Hldgs maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rockley Photonics Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rockley Photonics Hldgs was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $4.00. The current price Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) is trading at is $3.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
