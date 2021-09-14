 Skip to main content

This Video Arcade Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Apple, Amazon, Tesla And GM
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 14, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
Is that a new high score or your one-year return on Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) stock?

Since September 2020, Dave and Buster’s stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, e-commerce and automobile companies: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Dave & Buster's Entertainment owns and operates entertainment and dining establishments in the U.S. where customers can eat, drink, play games and watch televised sports.

Dave & Buster’s “play” division includes amusement, simulation and video games, and accounts for more than half of total company revenue. As of Jan. 31, 2021, Dave & Buster’s owned and operated 140 stores.

The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from September 2020 to the present: 

  • Amazon is up from $3,102.97 a share to $3,457.17 for a return of 11.41%
  • Apple is up from $115.36 a share to $149.55 for a return of 29.64%
  • Tesla is up from $419.62 a share to $743.00 for a return of 77.06%
  • GM is up from $31.18 a share to $50.82 for a return of 62.99%

And finally, Dave & Buster’s is up from $18.34 a share to $36.26 for a return of 97.71%

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

