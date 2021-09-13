 Skip to main content

Key Takeaways From Salesforce Rival's $9B IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
  • Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) aims for a nearly $9 billion valuation in a U.S. initial public offering, based on the expected 278.3 million shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding after this offering.
  • The San Mateo, California-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider proposes to sell 28.5 million shares priced at an estimated $28 - $32 to raise a maximum of up to $912 million.
  • Freshworks, which started in a 700 square foot warehouse in Chennai, India, in 2010, was last valued at $3.5 billion in a November 2019 financing round, TechCrunch reports. Freshworks considered raising a pre-IPO round earlier this year at a valuation of over $5 billion before dumping it.
  • Co-founders Rathna Girish Mathrubootham is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Shanmugam Krishnasamy is the Chief Technology Officer.
  • The startup, which has applied for Nasdaq IPO under the symbol "FRSH," saw its revenue in the first six months of 2021 grow to $168.93 million, up from $110.47 million during the same period last year. The net loss narrowed to $(9.8) million from $(57.15) million a year ago.
  • Freshworks primarily faces competition from Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM), Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN), ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW), Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), and SAP (NYSE: SAP), among others.
  • Price Action: CRM shares traded lower by 1.42% at $253.54 on the last check Monday.

