Why Citrix Systems Shares Failed To Impress Markets?
- Software maker Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS) shockingly emerged as the biggest S&P 500 loser despite the pandemic triggered lockdown, Bloomberg reports.
- The stock recently got a shot in the arm on activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp's involvement. The S&P 500 has doubled since it bottomed out on March 23, 2020. Citrix, on the other hand, has lost about 11%.
- Citrix surged in Q1 FY20 aided by the pandemic but failed to sustain the momentum.
- Barclays downgraded its rating following Q2 miss and weaker Q3 outlook citing "a longer and more complex transition" to the "software-as-a-service" model. Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital, slashed their price targets on the stock. The stock has lost 16.8% year-to-date.
- Contrastingly, e-commerce company Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) and pool supplies distributor Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) have notched triple-digit gains since the S&P 500's bottom. While video game company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) gained just 40%, underperforming the index.
- Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff believes Citrix still makes a product that solves a business problem for many consumers and is looking forward to the October analyst meet for more details around its longer-term model.
- Price Action: CTXS shares traded lower by 0.49% at $107.77 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga