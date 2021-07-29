 Skip to main content

Citrix Systems Stock Slaughtered After Q2 Revenue Miss, Margin Contraction, Weak Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 8:57am   Comments
  • Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXSreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $812 million, missing the analyst consensus of $845.97 million.
  • Revenue from Subscription rose 54% Y/Y to $374 million, SaaS grew 60% Y/Y to $210 million, Other Subscription grew 46% to $165 million, Product & License revenue declined 55% Y/Y to $59 million, and Support & Services declined 11% Y/Y to $379 million.
  • Workspace revenue rose 2% Y/Y to $599 million, App Delivery and Security revenue of $186 million was flat Y/Y. Professional Services revenue declined 5% Y/Y to $27 million.
  • Metrics: Total ARR rose 19% Y/Y to $3.02 billion, Subscription ARR increased 74% Y/Y to $1.65 billion, and SaaS ARR grew 74% Y/Y to $1.03 billion. Citrix Cloud Paid Subscribers increased 52% Y/Y to 11.4 million. 
  • The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 500 bps to 26%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 beat the analyst consensus of $1.19.
  • Citrix generated $144 million in operating cash flow and held $532 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Dividend: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share to be paid on Sep. 24 to shareholders of record on Sep. 10.
  • Outlook: Citrix sees Q3 revenue of $765 million- $775 million, far lower than the analyst consensus of $850.45 million.
  • It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.85-$0.90, significantly short of the analyst consensus of $1.42.
  • Price action: CTXS shares traded lower by 17.1% at $95 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

