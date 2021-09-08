 Skip to main content

Why Are Citrix Systems Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 7:35am   Comments
  • Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp disclosed close to a $1.3 billion stake in the $13 billion Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS) and sought to boost the software company's lagging stock price, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The stock has lost 20.5% year-to-date.
  • The pandemic triggered remote activities proved to be a boost to Citrix.
  • However, Citrix attracted takeover speculations due to its smaller size than peers like VMware Inc (NYSE: VMW).
  • Elliott recently informed Citrix of stake ownership of over 10% in the company and would like to work with it to improve its valuation. 
  • Citrix makes software to virtually access desktops and other cloud-computing capabilities. Elliott previously took a stake in Citrix in 2015 and held a seat on its board until last spring.
  • The market hammered the stock on Q2 revenue miss and weak Q3 guidance. Analysts slashed their price targets, including a downgrade.
  • Price Action: CTXS shares traded higher by 5.43% at $109.12 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

