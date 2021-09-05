 Skip to main content

Olympic Gold Medal Wrestler Gable Steveson To Join WWE

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2021 3:46pm   Comments


Gold medal winning Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson says he’s signed a contract, and he will reportedly be wrestling for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE).

What happened: Steveson sent out a tweet Saturday morning announcing the news of his signing, but not revealing his employer.

Steveson met with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at last month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event, and reports indicate he has inked a deal with the entertainment and professional wrestling company. WWE recently signed Steveson's brother Bobby Steveson as one of their new recruits in the WWE Performance Center as well.

Steveson won the gold at the Tokyo Olympics, the first U.S. heavyweight to win the men’s freestyle 125kg event since 1992. He’s also an NCAA champion and Dan Gable award winner.

In an interview with Sports Illistrated in August Steveson told the outlet if he ever became a WWE wrestler, “"I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy.'"

Photo: Courtesy of Usplash

