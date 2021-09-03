 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Alibaba, Tencent, Didi Win Amid Odds Versus Their Western Counterparts?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Share:
How Alibaba, Tencent, Didi Win Amid Odds Versus Their Western Counterparts?
  • The Stern School of Business professor considers  Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) as the most undervalued despite further downside risks from China's regulatory crackdown, Bloomberg reports.
  • The constraints brought in by recent Chinese government actions on tech behemoths are "reasonable," and any potential ban on firms using shell companies for foreign listings will unlikely be retroactive, Aswath Damodaran blogged.
  • Damodaran adjudged DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) and JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) as close to being fairly valued. He endorsed Tencent over Alibaba due to the former's more balanced business mix.
  • Interestingly, China's crackdown on the sector is more about "exercising control over both companies and data" than concerns about consumers or competition like the U.S. counterparts. However, more government aggression could wreak havoc on Didi's valuations.
  • China's internet stocks lost out on the gains accumulated earlier this week following the country's fresh attack on the ride-hailing business.
  • Valuations: Alibaba trades at 18.9x its earnings, Tencent at 24.6x compared to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) at 47.8x its earnings. 
  • Didi trades at just 1.5 times its sales versus Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) at 6 times its sales.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.44% at $169.53 in the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY + BABA)

Alibaba, Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, DocuSign And More: Stocks Trending on WallStreetBets Today
Alibaba, JD, Tencent, And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto All Head Lower In Hong Kong As Regulatory Woes Take Toll
Cathie Wood Continues Alibaba Selling With Just 40 Shares Left In Portfolio, Loads Up Heavily On These Chinese Rivals
How ByteDance Emulated Alibaba To Tide Through China's Fintech Crackdown?
If You Shorted Alibaba, Nio, Wish, New Oriental And TAL Education In June, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com