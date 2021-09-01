 Skip to main content

Why Schrödinger Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Schrödinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares are trading higher by 4.8% at $62.58 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced an $82 price target.

Schrödinger shares were trading lower last month after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance with a midpoint below analyst estimates.

Schrödinger is a healthcare-based software company. Schrödinger generates revenue from the sales of software solutions and from research funding and milestone payments from its drug discovery collaborations.

Schrödinger has a 52-week high of $117.00 and a 52-week low of $46.27.

Latest Ratings for SDGR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
May 2021Craig-HallumInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

