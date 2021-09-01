Why Schrödinger Shares Are Rising
Schrödinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares are trading higher by 4.8% at $62.58 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced an $82 price target.
Schrödinger shares were trading lower last month after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance with a midpoint below analyst estimates.
Schrödinger is a healthcare-based software company. Schrödinger generates revenue from the sales of software solutions and from research funding and milestone payments from its drug discovery collaborations.
Schrödinger has a 52-week high of $117.00 and a 52-week low of $46.27.
Latest Ratings for SDGR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|May 2021
|Craig-Hallum
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
