 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Which Tech Majors Are Vying For India's $1T Digital Loan Market?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 9:14am   Comments
Share:
Which Tech Majors Are Vying For India's $1T Digital Loan Market?
  • Bloomberg reports that the Indian digital loan market seems to be an attractive bait for companies ranging from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY).
  • Boston Consulting Group projects the market to reach $1 trillion in the five years since 2019, subject to impending government regulations.
  • Facebook announced its small business loan program ranging from ₹500,000 ($6,720) - ₹5 million with collateral-free interest rates of 17%-20%. Xiaomi also teamed up with Indian banks and digital lending startups to offer loans, credit cards, and insurance products.
  • European investment firm Prosus NV's (OTC: PROSF) (OTC: PROSY) PayU unit recently agreed to acquire Indian online payments service BillDesk for ₹345 billion ($4.7 billion). The deal aims to create a digital payments powerhouse with a total volume of $147 billion, reaching an investment of over $10 billion in the country. 
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) also recently participated in a $40 million round by fintech startup Smallcase Technologies Pvt.
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google collaborated with small Indian lenders for opening time deposits after successfully offering wealth management products on its Google Pay platform.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.36% at $379.30 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + XIACY)

Are Social Media Platforms Like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat The Next Big Threat Facing Amazon?
Facebook Has Set Big Ambitions For Digital Wallet But Ark Says Plan Looks Easier In Theory Than Practice
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook And Apple
CareventuresCapital: Rethinking Investment
Facebook Confirms Departure Of Veteran Executive
Taiwan's First English-Language Video Streaming Service Goes Live
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com