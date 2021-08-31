Which Tech Majors Are Vying For India's $1T Digital Loan Market?
- Bloomberg reports that the Indian digital loan market seems to be an attractive bait for companies ranging from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY).
- Boston Consulting Group projects the market to reach $1 trillion in the five years since 2019, subject to impending government regulations.
- Facebook announced its small business loan program ranging from ₹500,000 ($6,720) - ₹5 million with collateral-free interest rates of 17%-20%. Xiaomi also teamed up with Indian banks and digital lending startups to offer loans, credit cards, and insurance products.
- European investment firm Prosus NV's (OTC: PROSF) (OTC: PROSY) PayU unit recently agreed to acquire Indian online payments service BillDesk for ₹345 billion ($4.7 billion). The deal aims to create a digital payments powerhouse with a total volume of $147 billion, reaching an investment of over $10 billion in the country.
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) also recently participated in a $40 million round by fintech startup Smallcase Technologies Pvt.
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google collaborated with small Indian lenders for opening time deposits after successfully offering wealth management products on its Google Pay platform.
