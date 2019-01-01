|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Prosus (OTCPK: PROSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Prosus.
There is no analysis for Prosus
The stock price for Prosus (OTCPK: PROSY) is $12.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Prosus.
Prosus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Prosus.
Prosus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.