Twist Bioscience, SomaLogic Team Up For Antibodies, Target Discovery
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) and SomaLogic announced a partnership to discover novel therapeutic targets and antibodies.
- Financial and other details of the partnership were not disclosed.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Twist plans to identify antibodies against targets coming out of SomaLogic's SomaScan proteomics platform.
- "Having access to the SomaScanplatform provides a rich source of clinically relevant biomarkers in diverse therapeutic areas, where we can then take those targets and discover potent antibodies for the treatment of disease," Twist CEO and Cofounder Emily Leproust said in a statement.
- In March, SomaLogic announced it would go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, a transaction that is expected to close this quarter.
- Price Action: TWST shares are up 1.88% at $99.17 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
