Baidu To Launch Autonomous Robotaxi Service In Beijing
- Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) will launch driverless Robotaxi services in Beijing from May 2, 2021, signifying China’s debut paid autonomous vehicle service.
- The autonomous “Apollo Go Robotaxi” service will be rolled out in Beijing’s Shougang Park first during the bustling Labor Day holiday period.
- Shougang Park is one of the venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
- The Robotaxis will transport users to sports halls, work areas, coffee shops, and hotels at Beijing Shougang Park.
- The Apollo Robotaxis will provide shuttle services for athletes and staff during the Winter Olympics.
- Baidu Apollo recently accomplished over 10 million kilometers of autonomous driving road testing.
- Baidu has established a car fleet of 500 vehicles for autonomous driving trials. Baidu has been granted 2,900 patents for intelligent driving and 221 test drive licenses.
- Price action: BIDU shares traded higher by 0.63% at $217.2 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
