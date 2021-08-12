 Skip to main content

You Can Play As Ryan Reynolds In This Fortnite-'Free Guy' Crossover
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2021 5:49pm   Comments
You Can Play As Ryan Reynolds In This Fortnite-'Free Guy' Crossover

Crossovers with music and movies are nothing new to the popular video game “Fortnite.” That continues with an unlockable character outfit that models the “Dude” character from the upcoming “Free Guy” movie.

What Happened: Fortnite, a game from Epic Games, announced a new “Free Guy” quest for gamers that will run Aug. 12 through Sept. 6.

“Guy,” a character from “Free Guy” will be featured in the quests where gamers search for ATM machines on the map. The character will be voiced by Ryan Reynolds, who plays both “Guy” and “Dude” in “Free Guy.”

“Don’t have a good day, have a great day!” Reynolds character tells gamers along with other quotes from the movie.

“Free Guy,” will be distributed by 20th Century Studios, now a unit of the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). The movie will be released exclusively in theaters on Aug. 13.

Related Link: Deadpool, Bambi Crossover: Disney Says No To Ryan Reynolds 

Why It’s Important: Epic Games, which is partially owned by Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY) and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY), has had success with unlockable content and skins launched in the game. The new content can bring in new gamers or bring people who may not have played the game in recent weeks back into the mix.

Epic just sold an “Icon Series” skin of Ariana Grande, who appeared in the game with multiple concerts. Other skins in recent history include LeBron James and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

“Free Guy” is one of the biggest Disney movies in recent history to not be released simultaneously on the company’s Disney+ streaming platform. The movie is expected to hit Disney+ free for subscribers sometime in the future.

The strong reviews for “Free Guy” and the “Fortnite” tie-in could provide a nice box office boost for movie theater companies like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK).

Courtesy: Epic Games/©2021 20th Century Studios

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Disney Plus Epic Games Fortnite Free Guy movie stocksNews Small Cap Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

