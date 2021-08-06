Deadpool Bambi Crossover? Disney Says No To Ryan Reynolds

Short movies and movie scenes being played before Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) movies and after the end credits is nothing new. But, Ryan Reynolds pitched Disney on a very unique crossover movie.

What Happened: Ryan Reynolds pitched Disney on a Deadpool/Bambi crossover to play before “Free Guy,” a movie he stars in.

“I had pitched them an idea about doing a short film with Deadpool in front of ‘Free Guy,’ where Deadpool’s interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom,” Reynolds told Variety.

Reynolds was told no by Disney executives.

Perhaps the plot of the short movie was the reason why.

“The whole gist of it is that Deadpool is actually just a huge fan. He’s not interrogating — he wants to know how he could be the most loathed character in the history of Disney,” Reynolds told IGN of the hunter character who killed Bambi’s mom.

While he wasn’t able to be featured as his Deadpool character before the “Free Guy” movie, Reynolds did dress as Deadpool for a reaction video along with Korg, a character played by Taika Waititi in “Thor: Ragnarok.”

A reaction video featuring the duo to “Free Guy” marks a Marvel crossover of sorts for Reynold and Deadpool. The reaction video has over 12 million views on YouTube. In the video, Reynolds takes jabs at Disney’s acquisition of Fox and the delayed release of “Free Guy.”

Why It’s Important: When Disney purchased assets from Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX), it gained the rights to “Deadpool” and “X-Men.” Some questioned how the R-rated Deadpool franchise would fit into Disney’s portfolio and if there was room for crossovers with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Deadpool 3” is in development and Reynolds told Collider there is a 70% chance it starts filming next year.

“We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape,” Reynold said. Marvel Studios has not announced a release date for “Deadpool 3” or a director yet.

Released in 2016, “Deadpool” grossed $363.1 million domestically and $782.8 million worldwide. The sequel “Deadpool 2” grossed $324.6 million domestically and $786.5 million worldwide in 2018.

The reaction video of Deadpool and Korg could become a staple for Disney movies in the future.

DIS. Price Action: DIS shares are up 0.21% to $177.14 on Friday.

Photo: "Free Guy," Courtesy of 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.