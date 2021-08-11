13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 2021 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 adjusted EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised guidance.
- Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) shares are trading higher after the company, and Carvana, announced an exclusive partnership to develop integrated auto insurance solutions for Carvana's online car buying platform. Carvana will invest approximately $126 million in Root.
- Conifer (NASDAQ: CNFR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
Losers
- Fisker (NYSE: FSR) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $600 million green convertible notes offering.
- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
