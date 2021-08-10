This Steakhouse Chain Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Disney, Apple, Netflix And Microsoft

Whether you like it rare or well done, Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) has been serving up some sizzling returns for investors over the past year.

Since January 2021, Texas Roadhouse stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular media and tech companies: Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Texas Roadhouse operates casual dining steakhouse restaurants in the U.S. and internationally. The chain is primarily known for its award-winning ribs, hand-cut steaks, fresh-baked bread and made-from-scratch-sides.

As of Dec. 29, 2020, Texas Roadhouse operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to present: