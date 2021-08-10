This Steakhouse Chain Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Disney, Apple, Netflix And Microsoft
Whether you like it rare or well done, Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) has been serving up some sizzling returns for investors over the past year.
Since January 2021, Texas Roadhouse stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular media and tech companies: Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).
Texas Roadhouse operates casual dining steakhouse restaurants in the U.S. and internationally. The chain is primarily known for its award-winning ribs, hand-cut steaks, fresh-baked bread and made-from-scratch-sides.
As of Dec. 29, 2020, Texas Roadhouse operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to present:
- Netflix is up from $483.38 a share to $519.97 for a return of 7.57%
- Apple is up from $112.73 a share to $146.09 for a return of 29.59%
- Disney is up from $128.79 a share to $176.72 for a return of 37.22%
- Microsoft is up from $208.25 a share to $283.33 for a return of 38.45%
- And finally, Texas Roadhouse is up from $60.22 a share to $89.52 for a return of 48.65%
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: foodNews Restaurants Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga