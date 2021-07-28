10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 EPS guidance above estimates.
- LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised guidance.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA clearance of the IND for FPI-1966 for the treatment of head, neck and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor 3.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares are trading higher after the company announced the completion of an Engineer-Procure-Construct project which involved the installation of a new high-voltage substation for a major U.S. utility.
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised guidance.
Losers
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results, Daily Active Users and Monthly Active Users.
- PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY21 adjusted EPS guidance of roughly $4.70, versus the $4.73 estimate.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 2021 and FY21 revenue guidance below estimates.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and cut FY21 guidance.
