13-Year-Old Skateboarder Wins Gold At The Tokyo Olympics

The first-ever Olympic skateboard competition for women was won by 13-year old Momiji Nishiya of Japan on Monday.

What Happened: Nihsiya won the gold at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, while Brazil’s Rayssa Leal took silver. Another Japanese skateboarder, Funa Nakayama, grabbed the bronze.

Nishiya’s victory comes in wake of Japan’s Yuto Horigome winning the men’s category gold over the weekend.

Japan's Momiji Nishiya and Brazil's Rayssa Leal have two things in common: They are both 13 years old and they are both Olympic medalists.#TokyoOlympics | #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/uuMckwPLuS — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2021

Why It Matters: Nishiya is now Japan’s youngest medalist in a sport that was only added to the Olympics for the first time ever.

The Olympics opening ceremony took place on Friday and drew 16.7 million U.S. visitors for NBCUniversal the broadcast subsidiary of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) — the lowest in 33 years.

Photo by Flickrworker on Wikimedia