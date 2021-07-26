 Skip to main content

13-Year-Old Skateboarder Wins Gold At The Tokyo Olympics
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 26, 2021 1:23am   Comments
13-Year-Old Skateboarder Wins Gold At The Tokyo Olympics

The first-ever Olympic skateboard competition for women was won by 13-year old Momiji Nishiya of Japan on Monday.

What Happened: Nihsiya won the gold at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, while Brazil’s Rayssa Leal took silver. Another Japanese skateboarder, Funa Nakayama, grabbed the bronze.

Nishiya’s victory comes in wake of Japan’s Yuto Horigome winning the men’s category gold over the weekend.

Why It Matters: Nishiya is now Japan’s youngest medalist in a sport that was only added to the Olympics for the first time ever. 

See Also: How To Watch The Tokyo Olympics: Opening Ceremony, Gymnastics, Swimming And More

The Olympics opening ceremony took place on Friday and drew 16.7 million U.S. visitors for NBCUniversal the broadcast subsidiary of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) — the lowest in 33 years.
Read Next: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, NFTs Big Deal At Tokyo 2020: How Crypto-Savvy Olympians Can Feel Right At Home

Photo by Flickrworker on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Momiji Nishiya Olympics Skatebording Tokyo 2020 Tokyo OlympicsNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

