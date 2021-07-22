How To Watch The Tokyo Olympics: Opening Ceremony, Gymnastics, Swimming And More

Here is how to watch the Tokyo Olympics and the opening ceremony.

Opening Ceremony: Several sports have begun, but the Olympics -- postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- will officially kick off Friday, July 23, with the opening ceremony and the parade of nations, featuring athletes for each country marching together.

For the first time in the U.S., the opening ceremonies will be broadcast live in the morning, due to a 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the Eastern Time Zone.

The 2020 Olympics opening ceremony coverage will air live beginning at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC going until 11 a.m. ET. The event will be followed by a special edition of “TODAY” featuring reactions to the ceremony and athlete interviews. The event will also air on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics.com

NBC will air the Opening Ceremony as replay Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET as its primetime coverage. A replay will also air beginning at 12:35 a.m. Saturday in hopes of every time zone seeing the Opening Ceremony.

Olympics Coverage: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has exclusive Olympics coverage in the U.S. and will air over 7,000 hours of programming including more than 5,000 hours of live event coverage.

The 2020 Olympics will air primetime coverage on NBC every night and will feature live event coverage and replays on USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel, Telemundo and on the company’s Peacock streaming platform.

The primetime coverage will feature many of the most popular sports including gymnastics and swimming. This year’s Olympics will feature heats for swimming airing live on USA at 6 a.m. and finals airing live around 9 p.m. during primetime coverage.

Gymnastics is highlighted in the Saturday first day of primetime coverage at 9 p.m.

Soccer matches featuring the U.S. women’s team will primarily air on NBCSN and USA live.

In Europe, Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) will have coverage for many countries with its Eurosport channel.