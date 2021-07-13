 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Initiate Coverage On Tremor International Betting On Its Video Revenue Prospects
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Share:
Analysts Initiate Coverage On Tremor International Betting On Its Video Revenue Prospects
  • JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey initiated coverage of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) with an Outperform rating and a $30 price target, implying a 33.4% upside.
  • The shares currently trading at 8.9x estimated 2022 EBITDA, a significant discount to peers with an average multiple of 64.7 times, implying minimal downside to shares given Tremor's exposure to video and its relatively clear view to consistent mid-to-high teens growth. 
  • Tremor was well-positioned to benefit from the tailwinds of the $149 billion of TV ad budgets that were following users online, Josey stated.
  • Needham analyst Laura Martin initiated coverage of Tremor International with a Buy rating and $28 price target, signifying 24.5% upside.
  • Martin loved that 68% of 2020 revenues came from video, including CTV. Additionally, Tremor had exclusive rights to some News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) video ad units through the end of 2022. 
  • However, Martin was worried that 10% of Tremor's revenue was shrinking.
  • Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok initiated coverage of Tremor International with an Outperform rating and a $27 price target, implying a 20.1% upside.
  • Marok saw multiple positive trends for Tremor, including attractive growth in the programmatic ad market, particularly in video and CTV formats, the firm's expectation for double-digit long-term revenue growth, and 35%+ EBITDA margins. 
  • Marok believed risk-reward was attractive at these levels given the company's valuation, which was a discount to similarly scaled open-web adtech peers.
  • Stifel analyst John Egbert initiated coverage of Tremor International with a Buy rating and $26 price target, implying a 15.6% upside. 
  • Tremor's advertising technology platform for both digital advertisers and publishers on the open Internet focused on fast-growing opportunities within digital video and Connected TV (CTV) advertising. 
  • Tremor faced significant competition for ad spend from demand-side platforms operated by Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google, and The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD). 
  • It also faced competition for access to premium video ad inventory from Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) and PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM). 
  • The company's profitability compares favorably to adtech peers, and Egbert expects Tremor to maintain about 40% adjusted EBITDA margins.
  • Price action: TRMR shares traded lower by 1.78% at $22.09 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for TRMR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021StifelInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2021Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2021JMP SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TRMR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRMR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CPNGDeutsche BankDowngrades46.0
ANRGScotiabankInitiates Coverage On16.5
AALCitigroupUpgrades
FREECanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On20.0
ANRGTD SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com