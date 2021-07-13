Inspired Entertainment Launches Mobile Virtual Sports Offering On BetMGM In New Jersey
- Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) has launched V-Play Plug & Play solution, an end-to-end online and mobile virtual sports offering on BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino in New Jersey.
- BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino now offer New Jersey players a full suite of virtual sports, including NFL Alumni (NFLA) football, basketball, soccer, horses, dogs, motor racing, and marbles.
- BetMGM plans to expand Inspired offerings to its players in other states in the future.
- "We are thrilled to be able to offer Inspired's leading virtual sports to BetMGM players – providing an engaging player experience and further complementing their casino and sports betting offerings," said Inspired COO Brooks Pierce.
- BetMGM is a sports betting and gaming entertainment company formed of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc.
- Price action: INSE shares closed lower by 0.34% at $11.77 on Monday.
