Needham Initiates Coverage On Etsy, Sees 30% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 10:50am   Comments
  • Needham analyst Anna Andreeva initiated coverage of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) with a Buy rating and $250 price target.
  • The price target implies an upside of 29.6% at current levels.
  • Andreeva considers Etsy as one of the best growth ideas in her coverage. She estimates over 20% gross merchandise sales growth over the long term and the scope to retain the record-high number of new users added to the platform in 2020.
  • Andreeva estimates the recent Depop and Elo7 acquisitions to expand the company's total addressable market to include new attractive categories.
  • Etsy acquired Depop in June for $1.625 billion. It acquired Elo7 for $217 million later in June.
  • The stock gained 72% last year.
  • Price action: ETSY shares traded higher by 0.58% at $194.01 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for ETSY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jun 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ETSY
