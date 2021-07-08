Needham Initiates Coverage On Etsy, Sees 30% Upside
- Needham analyst Anna Andreeva initiated coverage of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) with a Buy rating and $250 price target.
- The price target implies an upside of 29.6% at current levels.
- Andreeva considers Etsy as one of the best growth ideas in her coverage. She estimates over 20% gross merchandise sales growth over the long term and the scope to retain the record-high number of new users added to the platform in 2020.
- Andreeva estimates the recent Depop and Elo7 acquisitions to expand the company's total addressable market to include new attractive categories.
- Etsy acquired Depop in June for $1.625 billion. It acquired Elo7 for $217 million later in June.
- The stock gained 72% last year.
- Price action: ETSY shares traded higher by 0.58% at $194.01 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for ETSY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for ETSY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Media