Etsy to Acquire Global Fashion Marketplace Depop For $1.6B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 6:37am   Comments
Etsy to Acquire Global Fashion Marketplace Depop For $1.6B
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSYinked an agreement to acquire London’s second-hand fashion marketplace Depop for $1.625 billion.
  • Depop will continue to be headquartered in London, England, and operate as a standalone marketplace under its existing leadership team.
  • Depop clocked 2020 gross merchandise sales (GMS) of $650 million and revenue of $70 million, each increasing over 100% year-over-year.
  • Following the close of this transaction, Etsy will operate three highly differentiated, non-commoditized e-commerce brands: Etsy, Reverb, and Depop.
  • The transaction is currently expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.
  • Etsy said it has sufficient available liquidity to fund the acquisition.
  • Etsy held $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021, and an undrawn $200 million revolving credit facility.
  • Price action: ETSY shares closed lower by 0.77% at $163.46 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

