WynnBET Partners With The Colorado Rockies

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
  • WynnBET, the mobile sports betting app of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with the Colorado Rockies, an American professional baseball team based in Denver, Colorado.
  • Under the agreement, WynnBET will be designated as a sports betting partner of the Major League Baseball club and have access to a wide range of assets.
  • WynnBET will host hospitality events and experiential activations on the main and external concourses at Rockies' home games.
  • Through the WynnBET app's 'Spin Wheel,' users will have opportunities to win lower-level tickets to Rockies games.
  • Price action: WYNN shares are trading lower by 2.77% at $113.67 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Sports General

