WynnBET Partners With The Colorado Rockies
- WynnBET, the mobile sports betting app of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with the Colorado Rockies, an American professional baseball team based in Denver, Colorado.
- Under the agreement, WynnBET will be designated as a sports betting partner of the Major League Baseball club and have access to a wide range of assets.
- WynnBET will host hospitality events and experiential activations on the main and external concourses at Rockies' home games.
- Through the WynnBET app's 'Spin Wheel,' users will have opportunities to win lower-level tickets to Rockies games.
- Price action: WYNN shares are trading lower by 2.77% at $113.67 on the last check Wednesday.
