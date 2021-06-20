 Skip to main content

AMC, GameStop, Wish, Tesla See Highest WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2021 11:49pm   Comments
Heading into a new TRADING week, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) were among the most discussed names on r/WallStreetBets or WSB, a retail investment forum best known for short squeezes.

What Happened: AMC, with 141 mentions, was the second most discussed on WSB over 24 hours, following exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ARCA: SPY) with 179 mentions, as per Quiver Quantitative data.

GameStop and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) took the third and fourth spot with 105 and 82 mentions, respectively. Elon Musk-led automaker Tesla received 80 mentions.

Why It Matters: Last week, AMC, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE), and Blackberry Limited (NYSE: BB) dominated WSB discussions.

See Also: Is BlackBerry Stock Seeing Renewed Interest?

On Friday, Clean Energy CEO Andrew Littlefair said he had seen posts on WSB and said that the WSB crowd “they get it” in relation to the company’s renewable modus operandi. 

AMC shares ended Friday’s regular session 2.42% lower at $59.26. On the same day, GME was down 4.37% at $213.82 and Tesla gained 1.09% at $623.33 in the regular session.

Read Next: Apes Got 'Suckered Into Buying' WOOF Because A 'Botnet' Told Them? Here's What This Top Post On WallStreetBets Is Saying

Photo by JAH2k on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

