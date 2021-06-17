AMC, Clean Energy Fuels, BlackBerry Continue To See High WallStreetBets Interest; Corsair, Petco See Drop

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) continue to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.

What Happened: Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment and Clean Energy Fuels remain the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,380 mentions and 1,349 mentions, respectively, during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Canada-based tech giant BlackBerry continues in the third place with 1,003 mentions while e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) emerged as the fourth-most discussed stock, even as it attracted only 521 mentions.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY), electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR).

Meanwhile, gaming hardware maker Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR), pet care retailer Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) and sports betting company DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) saw a drop in mentions and do not feature among the ten most-discussed stocks.

Why It Matters: Shares of ContextLogic and software company Palantir Technologies experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. Both the stocks are popular with retail investors. Palantir is among the tech companies set to join the Russell 3000 Index by the end of this month.

Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed more than 10% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $60.73, but declined 1.2% in the after-hours session to $59.98.

Clean Energy Fuels shares closed 3.9% higher in the regular trading session at $11.12 and further rose 2.4% in the after-hours session to $11.39.

BlackBerry shares closed 4.9% higher in the regular trading session at $13.51 and further rose 3.6% in the after-hours session to $13.51.

