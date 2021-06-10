 Skip to main content

Netflix Launches Online Shop With Merchandise Tied To Popular Shows
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 10, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is planning to launch an e-commerce site offering merchandise based on its popular shows.

What Happened: The streaming service will initially focus the new Netflix shop on U.S. consumers and will expand to other countries in the coming months.

The first round of merchandise will include action figures and apparel tied to the anime series "Yasuke" and "Eden," with merchandise tied to "Money Heist," "Stranger Things" and "The Witcher" to follow.

Netflix has previously outsourced its merchandising tie-ins. According to a New York Times report, the company’s rom-com “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” inspired a clothing and accessories line at H&M, which is Hennes & Maurtiz AB (OTC: HNNMY), and beauty kits by Sephora, a division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC: LVMUY), while the animated “Over the Moon” has toy tie-ins with Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).

However, Netflix missed the proverbial boat in “Tiger King”-related merchandising. The Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) platform offers a considerable volume of fan-made products created without the company’s authorization.

What Else Happened: One Netflix project that has the potential for being a merchandising bonanza is the reboot of the 1980s animated series “Masters of the Universe.”

Filmmaker Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” “Dogma”) is the driving force behind this new version, which features a voice actor cast including Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Silverstone and Diedrich Bader. A trailer for the new production is now online. (See below.)

(“Masters of the Universe” photo courtesy of Netflix.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: e-commerce Kevin Smith Masters of the Universe merchandising Netflix.shop streamingNews Media Best of Benzinga

